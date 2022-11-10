abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 693,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

