abrdn plc Decreases Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

abrdn plc cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in IAC were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 21.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Activity at IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 143,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.