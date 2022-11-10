abrdn plc Buys 99,173 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of Velo3D worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 512,708 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Velo3D Price Performance

Velo3D stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.63. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

