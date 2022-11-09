The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in AES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AES by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

