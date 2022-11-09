SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,519,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9,911.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,034 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

