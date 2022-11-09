SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

