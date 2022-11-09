Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 2,162.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIVO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

