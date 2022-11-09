SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $39,767,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.