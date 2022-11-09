REDW Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

