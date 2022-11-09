Raymond James Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $39.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delek US Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.