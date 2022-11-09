Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Apple by 100.2% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 109,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

