Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $823,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.