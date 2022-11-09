Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday.

FSS stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

