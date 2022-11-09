Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ADTRAN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

