Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $577,104. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

