Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 342.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

