Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 10.5 %

Myriad Genetics Profile

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

