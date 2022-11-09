Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.