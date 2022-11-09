Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

