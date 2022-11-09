Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

