Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $825,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,450.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep Company Profile

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

