Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $825,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,450.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING Groep stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.