Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 37.0% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 486,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

