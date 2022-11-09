Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

