Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after acquiring an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

