Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.30) to GBX 2,828 ($32.56) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.11) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.51) to GBX 2,785 ($32.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.62) to GBX 3,020 ($34.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.70) to GBX 2,710 ($31.20) in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

