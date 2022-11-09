Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $919,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 208,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.73. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

