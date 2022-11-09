Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $69,737,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc bought 6,689,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $133,787,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,548,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Sprague Resources LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

