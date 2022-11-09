Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Worthington Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

