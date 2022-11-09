Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,782 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

