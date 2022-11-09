Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

