Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,060,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,649.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,060,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,649.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,289,447 shares of company stock worth $43,993,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.