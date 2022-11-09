Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 167,606 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.