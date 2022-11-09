Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

