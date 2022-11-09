Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.85 Million Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

