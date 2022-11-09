Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Entergy stock opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

