Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

