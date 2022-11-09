Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.92 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.