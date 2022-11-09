Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

