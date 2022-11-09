Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Loews Announces Dividend

L stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.