ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ClearShares OCIO ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Price Performance

ClearShares OCIO ETF stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Get ClearShares OCIO ETF alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.