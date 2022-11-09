BCS Wealth Management Has $3.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

