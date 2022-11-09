Aspireon Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

