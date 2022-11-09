Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 49.6% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 52,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

