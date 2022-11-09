Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 52,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 132,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 49.5% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

