AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,745 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,064 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $355.99.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

