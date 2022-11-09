AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 19.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.91.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

