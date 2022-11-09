25,037 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,213,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 194,096 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 23.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

