Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.