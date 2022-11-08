Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 584 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $227,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock worth $277,646,991. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:AGL opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.93. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

