Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $34,000 Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,187 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

